Roma looking for a replacement for Manchester United's Smalling: the possibilities
15 April at 15:00Roma are looking for an alternative to English defender Chris Smalling, as the player is set to return to Manchester United in the summer, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Giallorossi were keen to sign Smalling due to his strong performances for the club this season, but between the ongoing Coronavirus emergency and the confusing situation regarding the sale of the club, a permanent move seems unlikely. The Red Devils want €25 million for his signature, a high fee considering the current economic climate.
One player Roma are considering is Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen, the report continues. The Belgian’s contract expires with the North London club at the end of the season and a renewal now seems unlikely. His wages would be roughly the same as Smalling’s, so it would fit into the budget with ease.
Another player being considered by the Giallorossi is Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren, the report continues. His contract expires with the European champions at the end of next season and so could be signed in a low-cost deal. Other considerations include Arsenal’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Torino’s Nicolas Nkoulou and RB Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann.
Apollo Heyes
