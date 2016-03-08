Roma looking to sell three players in January
12 November at 17:30Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are looking to sell as many as three players in the January transfer window, as per Il Tempo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rome-based club are having a mixed season where they are currently placed on the sixth position of the league table with 22 points, two behind fourth-placed Cagliari.
As per the latest report, Roma’s hierarchy are eager to bolster their squad in the January transfer window and are eager to sell three players—Alessandro Florenzi, Diego Perotti and Juan Jesus—to generate funds which can then be reinvested in the team.
The report further stated that the Giallorossi’s hierarchy might change their decision regarding Perotti and Jesus if Florenzi’s departure will result in substantial financial gains.
Perotti has only managed 136 minutes on the pitch whereas Jesus has only had 194 minutes under his belt in the ongoing season. Both players have a contract with the club till the summer of 2021.
