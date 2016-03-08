Roma midfield star sheds light on possible Arsenal move
06 July at 18:10Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini has emerged as a possible transfer target of Arsenal and Juventus. The Italian has been targeted by both European giants but right now the former Sassuolo star is not open to leave Olimpico.
Talking to Ansa ahead of Roma’s preseason training Pellegrini said: “I am not thinking of leaving, I know Roma have signed many players in midfield but competition doesn’t scare me. Pastore can play in my position but I will continue to fight and give my best to get as much game time as I can.”
“I believe we can win the scudetto. We’ve already signed many players but other clubs have done the same. The season will be very long and we want to achieve better results than last season. We need to improve as a team.”
Pellegrini has a € 31 million release clause included in his contract but his agent is likely to meet Roma chiefs to soon to discuss a possible contract extension.
