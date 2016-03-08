Roma, Milan and Manchester City all keen on Spanish talent Dani Olmo
12 November at 22:00Spanish forward Dani Olmo is ready to leave Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in order to join a top European club, with multiple clubs around Europe interested. However, Zagreb want at least €40 million for the 21-year-old, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Olmo’s strong performances with the Croatian champions have caught the attention of multiple sides across Western Europe, and he doesn’t want to waste the opportunity to move away from the Eastern European squad, especially considering his recent call up to the Spanish national team.
The clubs interested in him, the report continues, are Milan, Roma and Manchester City. The Rossoneri have been following Olmo for a little while and have already started coming up with a plan to secure his signature, with the Giallorossi considering the Spaniard as an option next summer.
However, both Italian sides may struggle to fend off the interest from Premier League reigning champions Manchester City, who would be able to make a larger offer than either side next summer.
Apollo Heyes
