Roma, Mkhitaryan to sign today after medical exams

Roma have finally started to excite fans with the transfer window, by managing to make a deal with Premier League side Arsenal to sign 30-year-old Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. During the night a deal was agreed between the two sides, which will see the player arrive on a costly loan with redemption rights set at €15m.Mkhitaryan will disembark at Rome’s Fiumcino airport at 11am and head to Villa Stuart for the usual medical examinations before signing the contract, which will see the player earn €3.5m plus bonuses for the season. Coach Paulo Fonseca requested the transfer after the sale of Stephan El Shaarawy to Shanghai Shenhua and the injury to Diego Perotti.The Armenian midfielder never fully settled at North London side Arsenal after his transfer from Manchester United last January, scoring 8 goals in 39 league appearances for the side, but never fully convincing the fans or pundits.Apollo Heyes