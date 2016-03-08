Monchi, Roma's sporting director, plans to bring two wingers to manager Di Francesco ahead of next season, and apart from Kluivert, they are also in talks for another Ajax star.

In fact, according to the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf, the Giallorossi are also monitoring the situation of Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan striker scored nine goals and contributed to 17 this season, linking up very well with Roma's other target, Justin Kluivert.



The idea of Roma would, therefore, be to buy both, offering €40m in total, which is deemed too low by the Dutch side. However, the player's contract expires next summer and according to Telegraaf, Monchi met with Ziyech's entourage last week to offer a five-year contract, which the Moroccan seemingly accepted.