Roma, Monchi: ‘We don’t want to end up like Inter and AC Milan’
19 July at 14:25Roma director of football Monchi held a press conference today (READ MORE) and his words concerning Inter and AC Milan are making people talk in Italy right now: “I don’t want to create difficult situations for the club”, Monchi said.
“Several clubs went bankrupt in Italy and there is one that is not allowed to play in Europa League (AC Milan). At the same time another team can’t build the team they want because of restrictions of Uefa (Inter) and I am here to build the best possible squad. I think I can make it, I am 100% sure I will do it.”
