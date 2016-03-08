Roma, Napoli overtakes AC Milan in race for Manolas: the latest
20 June at 19:30
It will be a farewell, after five years in the capital city. Kostas Manolas will leave Roma, but he's set to remain in Italy, despite receiving offers from England and Spain.
In Italy, the likes of Juventus, Milan and Napoli have all asked Roma for more information on the player's situation. In recent days, however, the Partenopei have chosen to accelerate the negotiations, putting them in pole position.
In fact, Napoli's sporting director is working to find a solution that fits both parties, having seen their offer of Diawara plus cash rejected by Roma, who stand firm on the €36m release clause.
Napoli already have the 'yes' of the player and, therefore, they believe that they can get at least a small discount on the price tag, alternatively the option to pay it off in instalments.
Next week could be decisive for the negotiations, though it's safe to say that Napoli have overtaken AC Milan in the race, also because the Rossoneri have decided to focus on other targets.
