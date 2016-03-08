Roma, new assault for Mertens but Inter have a plan: the details
23 April at 12:15Roma are looking to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens on a free transfer in the summer, according to a report from Italian newspaper il Tempo via Calciomercato.com earlier today.
The report details how the Giallorossi are looking to take advantage of the stalemate between the Belgian forward and Napoli, who were close to renewing the 32-year-old’s contract at the start of March before the ongoing Coronavirus emergency caused Italian football to totally shut down. Since then, president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been reflecting on the figures made in the agreement and there is still a gap between what the player wants and what the club are willing to offer.
Roma coach Paulo Fonseca likes Mertens a lot, the report continues, but it will not be easy to secure the Belgian’s signature. Roma are not the first choice of the Napoli striker and it’s difficult for the Giallorossi to compete with the figures being thrown around by Chelsea, Monaco and Inter. The Nerazzurri are planning to offer Mertens easier to achieve bonuses in order to convince him to sign for them in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
