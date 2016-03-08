Roma on alert as Gattuso drops Suso transfer hint
03 August at 13:35Serie A giants Roma have been alerted as AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has hinted about Suso's possible summer exit.
Roma had sensationally missed out on signing Malcom after Barcelona had managed to outbid them and had signed the Brazilian for a fee of about 42 million euros. Malcom also ended up scoring against Roma in the sides' meeting in the International Champions Cup.
Gattuso recently told Corriere dello Sport about Suso: "He's working so hard and well, he has not stopped at all.
"It is I who breaks the boxes because I want Suso at all costs . He can be an added value . Combining quality and quantity, has very precise skills, his movements with and without the ball have become important. He has stamina and strength.
"We are talking about a top player who can afford to make the leap in quality".
Roma are reportedly eyeing a move for Suso and it could well be possible that they make an offer for him this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
