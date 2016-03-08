Roma, Paratici wanted to bring 'his Zaniolo' to Juve: the details

Alessio Riccardi ended up staying at Roma, despite Juventus' interest in the player. In fact, the entire summer, Paratici and his team were working on solutions to bring in the boy, who they believe has enormous potential.

The Bianconeri tried to include him in the Rugani operation, and there were concrete discussions to make it happen, calciomercato.com's Fabrizo Romano reveals . However, the defender ended up staying at Juve, while the Giallorossi moved away from the option.

Paratici identified the player as 'his Zaniolo', doing what Roma did one year ago when they managed to include Zaniolo in the Nainggolan deal. In fact, an agreement was close to being struck, though the valuations of both sides changed the situation.

Juve valued Rugani at €35m, which was deemed too much by the Rome side, while they increased the value of Riccardi. Furthermore, the player pushed to stay in the capital. So, the deal never materialized, which is one of the Bianconeri's regrets of the summer.