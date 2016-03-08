Roma, Pellegrini: 'I want to win ten league titles here but it's up to the club'
09 January at 18:00Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini discussed his time with the Giallorossi and his dreams for the future in an interview in today’s paper edition of the Milan based newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
“Honestly, it's an honour to compare my career with that of Totti and De Rossi. Right now, I'd like to stay at Roma forever, but that must coincide with the club's wishes.”
The 23-year-old Italian then further discussed his future with Roma.
“For me it would be perfect to stay here forever. Some people say that winning one Scudetto here is like winning ten elsewhere, I want to win ten here that are worth ten.”
Pellegrini, who is contracted to the Roman club until 2022, has made 15 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring one goal and providing nine assists in that time. He has missed nine games this season due to a metatarsal fracture, although he has recovered and returned to strong form.
Pellegrini’s performances this season have already improved upon his impressive campaign last season, where he scored four goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Giallorossi. The Italian midfielder is a product of Roma’s youth system, having joined the club at only 11 years old. He spent two years away at Sassuolo, before returning in 2017.
Apollo Heyes
