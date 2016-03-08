Roma, Inter keeping tabs on Pellegrini for the summer: the situation
22 November at 19:40Lorenzo Pellegrini commented on the state of his future with the capital club: “Renewal? We haven’t talked about it yet but I am very calm”. However, while he remains optimistic, it is difficult to be 100% at peace for those involved at the Giallorossi as there is a termination clause that would allow the player to leave the club for only 30 million euros.
This is one of the main aspects of Lorenzo’s contract that need to be amended as well as a touch-up of his wages. It is expected that Pellegrini will be offered an extension to 2024 with a wage of 3 million per season.
Manchester United Spurs, Juventus and Milan are just some of the clubs that have conducted surveys over the past months (via Calciomercato.com), but it is Inter who have shown a particular appreciation in recent months.
Not a novelty the name of Pellegrini for the Nerazzurri, who had already thought of the idea with Spalletti, but his profile has come back into fashion since the arrival of Antonio Conte
The mezz'ala possesses the integral qualities to fit Conte’s 3-5-2 and already last summer the idea of a transfer jumped into the mind of the Inter leadership and if other priorities were identified for January (De Paul and Kulusevski the names most closely watched ), the idea of Pellegrini is not completely abandoned as far as next season, especially if the renewal times with Roma were to expand further.
Inter remains at the window and waits ready to take the opportunity, Lorenzo Pellegrini is a concrete option.
Anthony Privetera
