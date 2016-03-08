Roma, Pellegrini to be offered new contract
29 November at 20:00Roma do not want to give up Pellegrini, and instead want to renew his contract (via Calciomercato.com).
The playmaker again yesterday leapt into the hearts of Roman fans with a top player performance in the Europa League with two assists and a penalty obtained. Lorenzo was also the protagonist of an unpleasant episode when he was hit by a lighter at the beginning of the second half.
Gianluca Petrachi intends to tie Pellegrini down to the capital club into the future. This won’t be easy as the youngster has a low release clause in his contract of only 30 million euros.
It is understood that Petrachi would like to avoid the temptations of Juventus and several English clubs by handing Pellegrini a contact extension very soon.
A solution is expected to be reached in which the contract will extend from 2022 to 2024, with a salary increase of up to 3 million per season plus bonuses.
Pellegrini for his part is looking forward to swearing eternal love to his city where he intends to raise his daughter. Juventus and United remain interested in the background.
Anthony Privetera
