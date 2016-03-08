Roma, Pellegrini to renew amid Inter and Juve interest: the details

In the coming weeks, according to the newspaper, his agents will be summoned to start the dialogues. The club intends to get the renewal done in order to anticipate the interest of Inter and Juve, given that there is a €30m release clause in the current deal.

The new contract, which will be valid until 2024, won't have the release clause as the player's value on the market is now completely different. Furthermore, his salary will be increased from €2m to €3m, per the report.

Pellegrini wants to stay at the club as he's convinced by the project, and thus there shouldn't be any problems with the renewal.