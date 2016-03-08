Roma, Perotti: 'We will do everything to get top four'
30 March at 13:15Roma star Diego Perotti has said that the club will look to do everything to finish inside the top four this season.
The giallorossi are currently fifth in the league and face Napoli in the next game tomorrow, as they look to cut the gap on fourth placed AC Milan. The rossoneri are four points ahead of Roma and face Sampdoria later today.
Perotti was talking to Sky Sports recently about the top four spot and he said: "It will be a tough game, I'm a great team. They play well together and have known each other for a long time. For us it becomes essential, especially after defeat for Spal, for fourth place. It will be a battle and we will give everything to bring home the victory.
"Fourth place is possible because we are at 4 points, then there are direct clashes such as Inter-Lazio where points will be lost. We must think only of ourselves and see how the other results end, first we must think of ourselves, think of ourselves "We need to be aware that there will be no room for error, the points lost will not be recovered. We must be more team, we must all go the same way."
