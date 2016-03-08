Roma, Petrachi: 'I never promised Nkoulou a transfer, Torino knows what happened'

06 September at 22:45
The drama related to Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou continues. After today’s attack from Torino President Urbano Cairo, the club’s former Sporting Director Gianluca Petrachi, currently at Roma, has replied. Petrachi spoke to ANSA today via Calciomercato.com and bluntly rejected the accusations made against him by Cairo. Nkoulou tried to force a move this summer away from the Granata but his attempts proved fruitless, with the player failing to find a new home, and today he spoke to the French press about his troubles, causing further anger related to the situation.
 
Here are Petrachi’s words to ANSA: "With regard to the statements made today by President Cairo, I would like to point out that I have never promised to Nkoulou, nor his agent Maxim Nanà, any sale in the current year.”
 
He added: "Cairo knows perfectly well how things went, and so do the people directly concerned, given the statements of the footballer himself. I hope that I will no longer be involved with Torino, to whom I wish the best luck for the continuation of the season".

Apollo Heyes

