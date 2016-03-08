Roma reach agreement in principle to sign Inter target
27 January at 11:15Serie A giants Roma have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini.
The 22-year-old Italian has enjoyed a throughly impressive season for the Bergamo based side and his club have already tried selling him, if previous reports are to be believed. They have tried selling him on a permanent basis this month, with both Roma and Inter interested.
Corriere dello Sport though, state that Roma have now found an agreement in principle to sign the defender, despite Atalanta only willing to sell the player to a side that was willing to buy him this month.
The deal will see the giallorossi pay 25 million euros on a five-year contract. The player is likely to earn about 1.5 million euros a season. The deal will be done this month, but the player will join Roma next season.
So far this season, Mancini has appeared in 15 games for Atalanta, scoring as many as five times on the way.
