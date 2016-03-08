Roma reach agreement with Ajax star Ziyech
10 June at 21:50With Justin Kluivert just one step away from Roma, the Giallorossi are also planning got sign his teammate, Hakim Ziyech.
According to Il Messaggero, Monchi has reached an agreement with the Moroccan International. The sporting director will use this as an advantage in negotiations with Ajax, working to lower their initial demand of €45m.
