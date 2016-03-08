Roma reach agreement with Friedkin over takeover: the details
29 December at 17:30
After 18 today (or maybe a bit more), Roma will officially have a new president. In fact, when the stock exchange closes, the press release is expected to be released, which will confirm the transfer of Pallotta's majority stake in the club to Dan Friedkin.
The statement should arrive in the evening, or tomorrow morning at the latest. However, as mentioned, the deal is already closed. The negotiations, which began a couple of months ago, found a turning point in the first days of December, but only in the last hours did the definitive agreement arrive. From 2020, therefore, Roma will have a new owner.
Friedkin, the 504th richest man in the world thanks to the Toyota empire in the USA, will pay around €800m, divided as follows: €400m to which €270m for the repayment of the debt with Goldman Sachs and the €150m of the recapitalization must be added, per our report.
Pallotta will leave Rome with a final profit of around €180m. Also included in the deal is the stadium project which is expected to experience a turning point in mid-January. The club will be managed personally by Dan's son, Ryan Friedkin. Ryan is expected already between tonight and tomorrow in Rome, and in the next few days, his father will join him.
