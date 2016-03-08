Roma ready to welcome unhappy Brazilian forward Taison
12 November at 22:45Brazilian winger Taison is ready to leave Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk following the recent racism incident, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today, with Italian side Roma ready to welcome him.
The report details how the 31-year-old Brazilian winger is incredibly unhappy with the Ukrainian club and is unhappy that he was not sold in the summer to interested parties, including AC Milan, who reportedly offer €30 million for him (via Calciomercato.com).
Furthermore, Paulo Fonseca’s Giallorossi also tried to sign the player in the summer, the report continues, and would be happy to make another attempt to sign him in the upcoming January transfer window. His contract expires with Shakhtar in 2021, but the recent incident and his unhappiness may allow him to leave the club at a reduced price.
He has made 16 appearances for the club so far this season and has scored six goals as well as providing six assists.
Apollo Heyes
