Taison reveals AC Milan offered €30m; says he wants to leave Shakthar

Following an episode of racism during the clash between Shakthar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, Taison wants to leave the Ukranian club. In an interview with Globoesporte ( via Calciomercato.com ), the attacking midfielder confirmed that AC Milan made an offer for him in the summer.

The Brazilian experienced racist abuse from the Kyiv fans and decided to show them the middle finger as well as kicking the ball towards them, similar to the actions Balotelli. However, unlike the latter, Taison was shown a red card.

Understandably, he's now keen on leaving the club, even as early as January. In the summer, Milan made an offer of €30m for the player, which was rejected by the Ukranian club. However, a new opportunity might arise soon, judging by Taison's words.

"After what happened, I thought it's time for me to leave. This is my will, I want to go back to being happy. It will be very difficult to leave, knowing Shakhtar. Milan offered €30m for me, an important proposal in the summer, but the club refused," he stated.