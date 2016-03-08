Roma restart negotiations with United for Smalling’s permanent signing
07 November at 12:15Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have restarted negotiations with the English Premier League outfit Manchester United for the permanent signing of defender Chris Smalling, as per il Tempo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is currently on a season-long loan at the Rome-based club where he has impressed everyone with series of more than decent performances.
It was reported earlier that the Rome-based club’s hierarchy were eager to sign Smalling on a permanent basis but United rejected their initial bid of €15 million—which was short of their player’s valuation of €20 million.
As per the latest report, Roma’s representatives have once again started negotiations with the Manchester-based club in hoping to finalise the deal in the coming days.
The report stated that the Giallorossi’s hierarchy are quite optimistic about signing the player because of his wife’s wish to stay in the Italian capital beyond the summer of 2020.
The report also stated that once a deal will be agreed with United, Roma will then offer Smalling a contract till 2024.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments