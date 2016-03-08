Roma running out of time to complete Ziyech signing
03 July at 12:45Serie A giants Roma are reportedly running out of time to complete a deal for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.
Ziyech impressed in the FIFA World Cup for Morocco and appeared in all three games in the group stages, as the country failed to make it to the knockout rounds of the competition. The 25-year-old appeared 34 times in the Eredivisie last season, scoring nine times and assisting 15 times.
Corriere dello Sport report that Roma are running out of time to sign Ziyech, with the club already having signed a host of players.
It is said that the giallorossi will have to sell its players to sign Ziyech, a deal for whom has practically been agreed but hasn't been completed.
Roma already have 35 players and will have to sell, with offloading Kevin Strootman and Stephan El-Shaarawy possible options. Strootman doesn't want to leave Roma, but El Shaarawy has attracted interest from China.
If the deal doesn't happen fast, Ziyech could be poached by another club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
