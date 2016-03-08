Roma's Zaniolo subject to shock banner of Lazio's ultras in Trigoria
25 January at 13:40Rivalry is a part of tradition, and as far as heated derbies go, the Roman one really does stand out amongst the crowed.
It has kicked off a little early in terms of the fans ultras making their voices heard. This time in particular, the Lazio fans, as reported by calciomercato.com.
A banner of bad taste that confirms the completely idyllic climate that reigns between the Romanist Nicolò Zaniolo and the Lazio fans. We know, we are on the eve of a derby that is worth a lot for their respective ranking ambitions, but it will certainly not look good in particular for some biancocelesti ultras, who were protagonists last night of a blitz outside Trigoria, home of the Giallorossi sports center.
A banner was posted along a road, with the inscription "Zaniolo as Rocca (Romanist midfielder of the 70s-80s who suffered a serious knee injury) ... Zoppo de Roma", which ended with the image of a pram. The latest act of hostility will no doubt add fuel to fire for this weeks derby in which 3rd place Lazio will be favourites.
Inzaghi and his side will be looking to potentially go clear of Inter in 2nd position if results go there way.
Anthony Privetera
