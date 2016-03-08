Roma set to make offer for Tottenham star
07 August at 18:40Serie A giants Roma are reportedly set to make an offer to sign Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama, after the giallorossi board pulled the plug on a move for Steven N'Zonzi.
Roma are looking to sign a defensive midfielder this summer, especially with Maxime Gonalons expected to leave. The club were close to signing Steven N'zonzi but disagreements between the board and Monchi meant that the club ended up backing away from the Frenchman.
La Republicca state that the side from the Italian capital have shfited their attention to Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama, who made only eight starts for the Premier League giants last season.
While N'Zonzi could still leave Sevilla, his prefered destination is the Premier League, but Wanyama is currently injured and spent a lot of time on the sidelines last season due to his injury issues.
Roma feel that Wanyama could add more bite to their midfield and with Spurs not having made a single signing this summer, the giallorossi could look to make their window even more disappointing.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
