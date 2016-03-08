Roma set to sign Zappacosta: the details

20 August at 17:55
Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta is now set for a move to Roma and his medicals are scheduled for tomorrow.

Zappacosta joined Chelsea from Torino in the summer of 2017 but could never establish himself as a first-team regular. He is now on the fringes at the club, with Cesar Azpilicueta the first-choice currently under Frank Lampard.

We understand that Roma are set to sign the Italian on a dry loan deal and an obligation to buy could be included later in the deal.

Zappacosta returns to Italy after two vintages of highs and lows at Chelsea and will earn 2.5 million per season. Medical examinations are scheduled for tomorrow at Villa Stuart, 

Gianluca Petrachi knows Zappacosta well during their time together at Torino from 2015 to 2017. Davide Santon is off to Mallorca and Zappacosta is expected to play second-fiddle to Alessandro Florenzi.


 

