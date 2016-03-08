Roma, Shakthar forward Marlos wants to be reunited with former coach Fonseca
24 September at 23:00Shakhtar Donetsk player Marlos Romero Bonfim, better known as Marlos, wants to move to Roma in January, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 31-year-old winger, who joined the Ukrainian side from FC Metalist Kharkiv in 2014, wants to reunite with former manager Paulo Fonseca. Former Roma Sporting Director Monchi opened discussions with the Ukrainian club previously and attempted to sign the Brazilian, to no avail.
Marlos has reportedly offered himself to the Giallorossi, keen to play under his former coach, with Fonseca making him one of the key points of attack last season.
Contracted until 2021, so far this season Marlos has made ten appearances, scoring six goals and providing two assists in his 873 minutes on the pitch.
Last season under Roma coach Paulo Fonseca, Marlos scored ten goals and assisted three in his 26 appearances for the Ukrainian champions.
Fonseca’s history with the player may make the transfer easier for the Giallorossi.
Apollo Heyes
