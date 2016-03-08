Roma, stadium project slows but Friedkin expected to take over this month
07 January at 11:40January will be an important month for Roma, as the club wait for important news regarding the potential sale of the club and the new stadium, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the City of Rome mayor Virginia Raggi is busy working on Rome’s future landfill site, which could slow down the process of working towards building the new stadium. In regard to the potential sale of the club, the legal process is taking a little longer than expected.
American businessman James Pallotta is set to sell the Roman side to American billionaire Dan Friedkin, the report highlights. The legal process regarding the sale of the club is taking more time than previously expected, but Friedkin would like everything to be ready by the 26th January. Pallotta has previously come under fire for the way he dealt with club legends Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi.
Apollo Heyes
