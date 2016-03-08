Roma steal Mourinho’s transfer dreams
08 June at 14:55Roma have just announced the signing of Atalanta star Bryan Cristante. The Italian midfielder has joined the giallorossi on loan with option to buy managing to complete the transfer of the former AC Milan starlet before any other club linked with one of the brightest promises of Italian football.
This past December, Bryan Cristante had been linked with a move to Manchester United. According to The Sun, José Mouinho had set his sights on the Italian sensation who was regarded as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.
Roma, however, managed to close the deal anticipating both Manchester United and Juventus who had also been linked with the 23-year-old.
Cristante is Roma’s second summer signing after Marcano but a third one is on his way.
The giallorossi have agreed the transfer fee of Justin Kluivert, another target of the Red Devils (READ THE DETAILS).
Speculations linking Man U with the talented Dutch winger intensified after last season’s Europa League final played between Ajax and the Premier League giants.
At the end of the game – won by Manchester United – José Mourinho stopped the 1999-born winger on the pitch (picture) to have a chat and giving Man Utd fans hope of a possible deal.
The Red Devils, however, have not closed a deal with Ajax and Roma are now going to enjoy the skills of Kluivert who is one of the most talented prospects in Europe at the moment.
The Special One is aware of it.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
