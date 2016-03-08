Roma suffer Mkhitaryan injury blow
01 October at 15:10Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma have suffered a new injury below as newly-signed attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to stay on the side lines for at least three weeks.
The Armenia international felt pain during the club’s previous league fixture against Lecce on Sunday and had scans to figure out the problem after the match.
After the reports came out on Tuesday, the Rome-based outfit have confirmed as cited by Calciomercato.com, that the 30-year-old has suffered an adductor tendon injury in his right leg and is expected to stay out for at least three weeks.
The news will be a disastrous one for the club based in the Italian capital as they are also missing the likes of midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, winger Diego Perotti, on-loan right-back Davide Zappacosta and young Cengiz Ünder due to injuries as well.
Mkhitaryan is currently on a season-long loan at Roma from English Premier League outfit Arsenal and has scored one goal in four league appearances.
