Roma target’s Instagram hint: “I’m coming to Italy”
14 August at 13:45Has Taison just revealed to the world that he’s moving to AS Roma?
The Shakhtar Donetsk winger is seen by the Giallorossi as the replacement for Malcom, who jilted the Lupa at the last moment to move to Barcelona instead.
Posting a picture on the social media website, the 30-year-old wrote “Good things are happening” as a caption to his picture.
Just underneath Juan Jesus asked him “Are you coming to Italy?”, to which the Brazilian wrote “I’m coming!”.
e has scored 22 goals in over 100 league games with the Ukrainian side, but has a price worth between €25 and €30 million, and has a deal with the Donetsk Basin side until 2021.
This isn’t the only hint: agent Diego Dornelles also told Revista Colorada yesterday that “An Italian team came here to understand if it was possible to negotiate for him [Taison]. And yes, discussions can move forward.”
