Roma, the future of Zaniolo and the decision of Juventus: the details
31 March at 12:15Italian forward Nicolò Zaniolo will not be leaving Roma in the summer, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how fellow Italian side Juventus have been keen on the 20-year-old Italian for some time and were preparing an offer before he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture, which would have likely ruled him out of this summer’s European Championships. The Bianconeri are now planning to wait until the summer of 2021 before launching an offer for the Roma starlet.
Juventus tried to sign Zaniolo last summer, the report continues, whilst facing competition from Premier League side Tottenham, but the player was happy to remain with the Giallorossi. Contracted to the Roman club until 2024, the 20-year-old has made 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1741 minutes. In that time, he has scored six goals and provided two assists.
Apollo Heyes
