Roma thinking about the post-Monchi era: Ausilio or Mirabelli can arrive
08 March at 22:30After Di Francesco, even Monchi is leaving Trigoria. The Spanish sporting director has terminated his contract by consensus and in a few weeks, he will become the new sporting director at Arsenal leaving a gap in Rome with a lot of controversy, errors and disputes. But who will take his place? At the moment Federico Massara, who could remain in the position even after June.
Massara has already served as the right-hand of both Sabatini and Monchi and is now the sporting director of the Giallorossi. A promotion obtained in the field and that could be confirmed for next season too. Federico Balzaretti and Francesco Totti will have an important weight in the club after a few months in the shade. Ranieri could cover, starting from next season, the role of the technical director completing the package.
Other two names on the list are Piero Ausilio and Massimiliano Mirabelli. The two names have been approached strongly in the last month but are not entirely convincing options.
Mirabelli, spotted at the Stadio Olimpico on two occasions, would immediately give his availability. It's a great team, I'm evaluating many things," he said recently. With Ausilio, however, there has long been a good relationship, especially after the summer deals involving Zaniolo, Nainggolan and Santon.
Another name on the list is Daniele Faggiano, current sporting director of Parma, who has performed miracles in Siena and Trapani during his career. He is a talent discovered on the Italian market that is also appreciated by Inter, who could choose him to replace Ausilio at the San Siro. Carli from Cagliari could be another wildcard, while the return of Walter Sabatini is unlikely.
Go to comments