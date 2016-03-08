Roma, transfer market dreams of Napoli's Mertens and Hysaj: the details
07 January at 12:00Roma are looking at strengthening their squad in this month’s transfer window, with options in defence, midfield and attack all being considered, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Giallorossi coach Paulo Fonseca understands the need for more central defenders, due to a lack of strong options apart from Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini. The club’s sporting director Gianluca Petrachi likes Atalanta’s Ibañez. A new full back is also needed, with Elseid Hysaj of Napoli and Simone Iacoponi of Parma both being followed.
The club are also considering any options for the midfield, the report highlights, although no likely options are near. In attack, Fonseca wants a new goal scorer to play alongside Edin Dzeko, due to the lack of impact of Nikola Kalinić. Options list from Andrea Petagna at SPAL and Andrea Pinamonti of Genoa. Finally, Dries Mertens is an attractive idea, but the cost of his three-year contract is potentially too high.
Apollo Heyes
