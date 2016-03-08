Roma, Under or Zaniolo will leave next summer: the reason
13 September at 10:00Without the Champions League and with the legacy of Monchi to get rid of. The new Roma, under the guidance of Petrachi and Fonseca, is being born. For the Giallorossi, there are three certainties for the upcoming transfer market periods, as La Repubblica reports.
First off, the market strategy will be the same for the next window: they will invest in young people and will only bring in players over 30 on loan to avoid new cases similar to Nzonzi or Pastore; costly redundancies in the budget.
Furthermore, the newspaper continues, the club will have to recover €60m from the market due to the failure of reaching the Champions League. Therefore, one between Under and Zaniolo will be sacrificed next summer, as €60m in capital gain is needed next year.
Last but not least, another goal is to recover at least 70% of the balance sheet value (without hoping for other capital gains) of the loaned out players: from Schick, Nzonzi, Olsen to Karsdorp. However, it won't be easy, the report concluded.
