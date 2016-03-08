Roma working towards hiring Inter sporting director as Monchi replacement
25 March at 15:55Serie A giants Roma are reportedly already working towards making Piero Ausilio their next sporting director.
Monchi left the post as the giallorossi sporting director, days after Eusebio di Francesco was sacked as the club's manager. Monchi had fallen out with a group of fans before he left, but has now gone back to Sevilla.
Adn Kronos state that Roma are intent on making Ausilio their sporting director and the club's good ties with Inter can help them thrash out a deal very soon.
Ausilio is yet to renew his contract at Inter and reports about renewal have been going on for weeks now, with no talks about it held yet.
Roma are evaluating different profiles for having a new sporting director and Ausilio is at the very top of that list. He has good relations with Roma, having helped Inter sign the likes of Dodo from times gone by to the recent example of Radja Nainggolan.
