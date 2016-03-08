Roma, Zaniolo renewal hits stalemate amid Juve interest
22 July at 11:40Nicolò Zaniolo is one of the biggest prospects in Europe and, as the weeks go by, the chances of seeing the Italian at Roma next season continues to decrease. The negotiations between the club and the player for the contract renewal have stalled, with teams asking for information on the situation.
From Juventus, who have been following the midfielder for several years, to AC Milan, who asked for the player during the negotiations with Roma for Suso: all signs of how the relationship between Zaniolo and Roma is far from solid.
The last team that asked the Giallorossi for information, as reported by Corriere Della Sera, was Real Madrid. The Bernabeu side are looking for a midfielder that can rejuvenate the department.
It's clear that their first choice is Paul Pogba, but given the costs of that operation, an attempt for Zaniolo can't be ruled out. The Italian is valued at about half of the Frenchman's price tag, as Roma will have to get at least €50m to sell the youngster.
The player, however, would prefer a move to Juventus, although there haven't been any developments on that front as of late. Should Roma continue to struggle in the contract talks, then the Bianconeri will surely come knocking.
Go to comments