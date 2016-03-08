Romagnoli: 'I had Premier League offers but AC Milan my home'
17 October at 09:45This will be his first derby as captain. Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli spoke to La Repubblica of his expectations for the match against city rivals Inter as well as other issues.
"Inter-Milan is also a direct clash for the Champions League, but the greater responsibilities give me more motivation than pressure. I am proud of it. I want to play here for many years and win," he said.
"The renewal? A logical choice. I am fine with my teammates, with Gattuso, with the fans. There were offers from the Premier League, but I feel at home here.
"I debuted against Milan in Serie A. Maybe it was my destiny. I like Milano, I only miss the sea of Neptune, maybe I will hang a picture of it in my room.
"Milan will win again. It is a solid club which will fight for the Champions League and go on in the Europea League. What has changed? Firstly, the ownership was exposed to so many risks. Now there is the desire to invest. Maldini and Leonardo transmit serenity and know the world of Milan.
"The derby? This is the most technical one of recent years. Inter have more experience and play the Champions League, while we have more ambitions compared to last season.
"We are a bit behind in the standings, but we have to get used to remain as high as possible. Gattuso encourages us not to be satisfied. We have faith in him, he has always been on our side.
"Icardi-Higuain? They are one of the best in the world, but Higuain has scored more goals. Icardi is at home in the penalty box, it is forbidden to get distracted on the cross.
"What we need on Sunday? Anger and personality and not to be afraid. We have to play our game, playing to win," Romagnoli concluded.
