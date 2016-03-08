Romangoli apologises to fans, reveals AC Milan’s problem
28 September at 09:55AC Milan defender Alessio Romangoli apologized to AC Milan fans after the mistake that cost his side the win in yesterday night’s Serie A clash against Empoli.
“I am disappointed by myself, I am angry and I take my responsibilities”, the Italian defender told Sky Sport.
“That shouldn’t happen and the game should have ended a different way. I apologise to AC Milan and everybody. We will get our revenge.”
“We could have closed the game earlier and in Serie A you pay a high price if you don’t do it. Without my mistake, it could have been another game. Now we need to focus on Sassuolo.”
“We lack anger up front and at the back, it was important not to allow any goal and we had done it before my mistake. However, I think we’ve taken the right path, we need to work hard and results will arrive.”
AC Milan sit 13th in Serie A with just six points in five games.
