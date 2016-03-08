Romelu Lukaku drops big hint about Inter move: 'My future?..
13 July at 18:00Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has dropped what could be a massive hint about a potential move to Inter this summer.
The Belgian was not even on the bench when Man United beat Perth Glory 2-0 earlier today in Australia but United had said that the striker had a minor injury to deal with and he would be fit for their next friendly against Leeds United.
After the game, Lukaku was asked about his future by the reporters and he said: My future? You will know everything next week."
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also talked about the striker's future and said: "Lukaku? Let's see when the season starts. At the moment there is no proposal we are considering."
United's valuation for the former Everton man has increased to 85 million euros and Inter held their first meeting with the Red Devils earlier this week. The nerazzurri are only prepared to offer a fee of 70 million euros plus bonuses through an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy.
