Ronaldo advises his son: 'You have to work hard, things won't fall from the sky..'
20 August at 18:15Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has given some advise to his son, saying that he has to work hard to be a footballer.
In an interview that Ronaldo gave to TVI, he was asked by his son about his success over the last few years. The MVP of the previous Serie A season had some sound advise about hard work for Ronaldo Jr.
He said: "When he saw my place, he could not believe that I had lived there. He asked me: " But have you really been here? Now it's all easy, the houses, the car and everything.
"But to become a great footballer you can't think that everything falls from the sky. It's not the talent that reaches you, you have to grab it. You have to work hard and that's what I'm trying to make him understand. "
Juventus star their Serie A campaign at the upcoming weekend, when they take on Parma. AC Milan take on Udinese, while Napoli take on Fiorentina. Inter face Lecce.
Go to comments