Ronaldo advises his son: 'You have to work hard, things won't fall from the sky..'

Cristiano.Ronaldo.esultanza.Juve.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
20 August at 18:15
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has given some advise to his son, saying that he has to work hard to be a footballer.

In an interview that Ronaldo gave to TVI, he was asked by his son about his success over the last few years. The MVP of the previous Serie A season had some sound advise about hard work for Ronaldo Jr.

He said:  "When he saw my place, he could not believe that I had lived there. He asked me: " But have you really been here? Now it's all easy, the houses, the car and everything.

"But to become a great footballer you can't think that everything falls from the sky. It's not the talent that reaches you, you have to grab it. You have to work hard and that's what I'm trying to make him understand. " 

Juventus star their Serie A campaign at the upcoming weekend, when they take on Parma. AC Milan take on Udinese, while Napoli take on Fiorentina. Inter face Lecce.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.