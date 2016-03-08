Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be edging

Today could be decisive, with Real Madrid expected to plan their future after meeting with Jorge Mendes.

La Gazzetta dello Sport and La Stampa confirm what was reported in Spain yesterday, that Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken to Coach Max Allegri.



The latter had gone to Milan to talk with Marotta and Paratici before the beginning of training camp, and the two had a nice chat. THere seems to be chemistry there.

That said, Real Madrid haven’t flinched as of yet: they still want something between 120 and 150 million, while Jorge Mendes is hoping to take Ronaldo from Madrid for €100 million.

While the fear it that Florentino is rather unpredictable, Ronaldo appears determined to leave the Galacticos and find a new club.

He has won three straight Champions League titles with Real, beating Juventus in the final two seasons ago.