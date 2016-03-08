There are going to be dire

The Portuguese international could now miss both of Juventus’ games against Manchester United in the Champions League, it turns out.

The former Real Madrid man was sent off in the Bianconeri’s 2-0 win over Valencia yesterday. The 32-year-old was believed to have pulled Jeison Murillo by the hair, when replays show that the Juve man was probably trying to lift him up.

While referee Felix Brych has taken plenty of slack for his call, it looks like Juventus will pay for this one for the coming weeks.

It was actually fourth referee Fritz who repeated to Brych that Ronaldo should be sent off, but had VAR been there, the former Madridista would have probably remained on the pitch.

Thing is, a straight red for violent conduct automatically leads to a three-game suspension.

Were this to be reviewed, Ronaldo would only skip Young Boys, and not the home-and-away ties with Manchester United.