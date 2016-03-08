Ronaldo deal will make Juventus one of the richest clubs in the world
07 July at 16:45The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly make Juventus one of the top five clubs in the world financially.
The Portuguese forward has drawn heavy links with a move to Juventus, with the player willing to leave Real Madrid this summer. The 32-year-old has already received an offer of about 100 million euros from Juventus this summer and talks are ongoing.
Tuttosport report that the signing of Ronaldo could make Juve one of the top five clubs in the world financially, with the club set to pocket about 80 million euros a year after Ronaldo signs.
Ronaldo's signing could increase Juve's commercial revenues immensely, despite the club shelling out about 100 million euros on the player.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
