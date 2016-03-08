Ronaldo to skip Juve USA tour: CR7 flies to China, day of first training revealed
18 July at 14:00New Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled by the Old Lady on Monday and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is now taking a flight to China where he will attend an event organized by his sponsor Nike.
Juventus will travel to the USA on the 23rd of July. The Old Lady will play a friendly tournament against Bayern Munich, Benfica, MLS All Stars and Real Madrid but Ronaldo is not going to play any of those friendly games as he is set to make return to Turin on the 30th of July when he will begin trainings with the players that have not travelled to the USA.
The likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Rodrigo Bentancur will also begin their pre-season training on the 30th of July.
See you soon China! #CR7TOUR #NIKEFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/Fr2JFUQAv9— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 18 luglio 2018
Gonzalo Higuain, however, may not even begin the season with Juventus as his move to Chelsea is close. Read the latest updates on the negotiations HERE.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
