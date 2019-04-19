Ronaldo gesture after Juve Champions League exit becomes viral: 'Too much fear'
19 April at 13:30Cristiano Ronaldo was not impressed by Juventus' Champions League exit. Reports in Spain suggest CR7 is regretting his choice to move to the Allianz Stadium although Max Allegri confirmed today that the Portuguese star will be the future of Juventus: "He is the future of Juventus, he's had an amazing campaign and the same will happen next season. He was disappointed, just like everyone else. The Champions League is our target every season. Ronaldo doesn't guarantee Champions League", the Italian tactician said (READ HERE).
Meantime, however, a video shows the reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo immediately after the final whistle on Tuesday night. Ronaldo stares at the bench and moved his hand like he wanted to say that Juve had had too much fear of their opponents.
Watch the video below:
