Ronaldo has made a decision on his Juventus future amid PSG interest
25 April at 12:00No revolution, quite the opposite. Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to change the air and wants to stay Juventus, despite various rumours regarding his possible moves away from the club.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com), today the Portuguese phenomenon remains in contact with the club management and is training hard at home.
In Madeira, the emergency seems to be improving but there is still a red area, but CR7 eagerly awaits the date of the resumption of training and the Serie A league campaign to plan his return to Italy.
It must be noted that the Coronavirus pandemic will cause serious damage to football generally and, therefore, also to Juventus, but it will not be further complicated by the departure of their biggest star.
Both sides have excellent reasons to continue together, as the relationship is excellent and Ronaldo feels very well in Turin and is convinced by the seriousness of Juventus in the attention the club has towards the players. Paris Saint-Germain is a project he has never considered and he intends to respect the two years left in his contract at the Allianz Stadium.
