Ronaldo injury: What we know so far and when he can return to action
27 March at 22:30Cristiano Ronaldo picked up an injury with the Portuguese national team this past week on international duty as this surely is a blow to Juve. Ronaldo will return to Turin tonight as he will meet up with the Juve medical staff afterwards (tomorrow during the day). Ronaldo underwent medical tests back in Lisbon (the day of the injury) to see the extent of his leg injury but he hasn't undergone any other tests since then.
RONALDO WAS IN BARCELONA - It is true that Cristiano Ronaldo was in Barcelona today but it wasn't to undergo any tests according to his Instagram account (via Calciomercato.com). Ronaldo was in Spain for 'personal matters' as he met up with some of his sponsors and partners.
HOW LONG WILL HE BE OUT FOR? - According to the latest reports, it seems likely that Ronaldo misses Juve's next three Serie A games against Empoli, Cagliari and Milan. The goal? Well Juve want him back in time for their UCL clash against Ajax. This remains to be a doubt as Ronaldo will first have to meet up with the bianconeri medical staff. More to come on the matter...
Article by @LoreBetto and @Calcionews89
Go to comments