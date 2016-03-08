Ronaldo: 'Juventus is one of the greatest teams in history'
20 July at 19:47New Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has called Juventus one of the greatest teams in history and has made a commitment to making Juve fans happy.
The Portuguese forward was recently on a trip to China with his commercial sponsors and while talking to them, he said to the press: "I signed for four years with Juventus, I am very happy and satisfied because it's one of the biggest teams in history, having the chance to play there is great for me that's for sure".
"I hope to start well and reach important goals: I want to make Italian fans happy, this is my ultimate goal indeed."
Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Juventus for a fee of 100 million euros recently and he will earn 30 million euros per season at the club over a period of four seasons. Juve fans can't wait to see him in action...
